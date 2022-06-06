Photos: Abortion ban protest in LFK

Here are select images from the Abortion Ban Protest to the upcoming Kansas Constitutional Change that is set for the vote in the upcoming elections.

The protest was held at South Park in Lawrence on Saturday, June 4. The march began around noon, followed by words from local public speakers.

You can see a list of sponsors from the banner and tables in the photos.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz was there to document the event.

Abortion ban protest in Lawrence on June 4, 2022. // Photo by Chris Ortiz

You can find more information on donating and supporting reproductive rights by checking out the following and organizations: