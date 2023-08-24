Photos: A psychedelic bluegrass barn-burner at the Warwick

Eureka Strings

with Whiskey Mash Band and MoonShroom

The Warwick

Saturday, August 19

When we first walked into the Warwick, we immediately noticed the costume closet. Musicians came flying out of that dressing room like the absolute rock stars they are and OWNED that red carpet. Whiskey Mash Band started the evening by riling up the crowd with upbeat original tracks. When frontman and guitarist Billy Brady told us the muse for songs, shared stories of being a musician, and told jokes, the crowd became entranced.

I have seen MoonShroom’s Lily B Moonflower and Jake Keegan play individually with other bands, but this was my first experience with this newer ensemble. I screeched—literally screamed—when they performed a bluegrass version of Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut,” and almost forgot I was supposed to take photos. Throughout their entire set the audience was beaming with glee. I don’t know what I was expecting but they blew any and all expectations I could have had out the window.

The energy was soaring as the band played with the crowd, not to them. The evening epitomized bluegrass music in that there was a collective gathering of friends, family, and strangers who became friends over the embodiment of contemporary folk music.

All photos by Allison Scavo

Eureka Strings

Whiskey Mash Band

MoonShroom