Photos: A Day to Remember throws down at Azura
A Day to Remember
with The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens
Azura Amphitheater
Sunday, August 21
Touring in support of their seventh full-length, You’re Welcome, released in March of 2021, A Day to Remember brought their mixture of hardcore and metal to Azura Sunday night with support from fellow heavy-hitters The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens for the Just Some Shows tour.
Our photographer, Barry Meitler (who you can find on Instagram and Facebook), was there to capture it all.
A Day to Remember
A Day to Remember setlist
The Downfall of Us All
All I Want
Paranoia
A Shot in the Dark
Degenerates
2nd Sucks
Right Back at It Again
Rescue Me (Marshmello cover)
Have Faith in Me
Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)
I’m Made of Wax, Larry, What Are You Made Of?
Mindreader
Miracle
All Signs Point to Lauderdale
Mr. Highway’s Thinking About the End
Resentment
—
If It Means a Lot to You
Monument
Sometimes You’re the Hammer, Sometimes You’re the Nail
The Plot to Bomb the Panhandle
The Ghost Inside
Beartooth
Bad Omens