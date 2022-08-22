Photos: A Day to Remember throws down at Azura

A Day to Remember

with The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens

Azura Amphitheater

Sunday, August 21

Touring in support of their seventh full-length, You’re Welcome, released in March of 2021, A Day to Remember brought their mixture of hardcore and metal to Azura Sunday night with support from fellow heavy-hitters The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, and Bad Omens for the Just Some Shows tour.

Our photographer, Barry Meitler, was there to capture it all.

A Day to Remember

A Day to Remember setlist

The Downfall of Us All

All I Want

Paranoia

A Shot in the Dark

Degenerates

2nd Sucks

Right Back at It Again

Rescue Me (Marshmello cover)

Have Faith in Me

Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)

I’m Made of Wax, Larry, What Are You Made Of?

Mindreader

Miracle

All Signs Point to Lauderdale

Mr. Highway’s Thinking About the End

Resentment

—

If It Means a Lot to You

Monument

Sometimes You’re the Hammer, Sometimes You’re the Nail

The Plot to Bomb the Panhandle

The Ghost Inside

Beartooth

Bad Omens