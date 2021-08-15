Photo gallery: Sleater-Kinney at Grinder’s KC on August 12, 2021 amid a hellstorm

Barry Meitler,

Dsc 0851

Despite rain canceling Wilco’s set and forcing an abbreviated performance from Sleater-Kinney, the It’s Time tour stop at Grinder’s KC on Thursday, August 12 still allowed for Kansas City to see a full set from experimental solo artist NNAMDÏ. Check below for photographer Barry Meitler’s gallery of shots from the show.

Sleater-Kinner setlist
High in the Grass
Hurry On Home
A New Wave
Shadow Town
Jumpers
Worry With You
The Fox

