Photo gallery: Sleater-Kinney at Grinder’s KC on August 12, 2021 amid a hellstorm
Despite rain canceling Wilco’s set and forcing an abbreviated performance from Sleater-Kinney, the It’s Time tour stop at Grinder’s KC on Thursday, August 12 still allowed for Kansas City to see a full set from experimental solo artist NNAMDÏ. Check below for photographer Barry Meitler’s gallery of shots from the show.
Sleater-Kinner setlist
High in the Grass
Hurry On Home
A New Wave
Shadow Town
Jumpers
Worry With You
The Fox