Photo gallery: Remo Drive rocked The Rino Nov. 5

Remo Drive

with Boyscott and Another Michael

The Rino

Friday, November 5

On Friday night, Minnesota post-punkers Remo Drive played an intimate show at The Rino in North Kansas City, with openers Boyscott and Another Michael. Remo Drive was touring in support of their most recent release, the 2020 Epitaph Records album, A Portrait of an Ugly Man.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Remo Drive

Boyscott

Another Michael