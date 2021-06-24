Photo gallery: KC National Women’s Soccer League’s unfortunate June 23 loss to Orlando Pride

Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League battled hard yesterday, but ultimately lost to the visiting side of Orlando Pride in their second of three games in a week’s time. KC NWSL came out strong with their young goalkeeper Abby Smith continuing her amazing streak of saves from the previous game, and Mariana Larroquette scoring the first goal early in the first half’s stoppage time. However, Orlando had a quick answer: Sydney Leroux subbed in right before the halftime whistle was blown after 11 minutes of stoppage time.

After the second half started, the game took a turn for the Pride as they shut out KC in the second half. They had additional scores from Leroux and a beautiful half field lob from Brazilian National Team member, Marta, to seal the game in their favor. The final score was 3-1 out at Legends Field.

KC NWSL’s next game will be their Pride Night celebration on Saturday, June 26 against the Washington Spirit. The kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m.