Photo gallery: Jamey Johnson at Grinders KC

Jamey Johnson

Grinders KC

Friday, June 18

Jamey Johnson and his band are on the road this summer and they were ready for action and adventure when they arrived at Grinders KC in The Crossroads of Kansas City on Friday night. Jamey has that voice, somewhere between Jennings and Jones, and a band created in the likeness of the E Street band. Telecasters all around, Jamey’s well-traveled and signed acoustic, pedal steel guitar, Hammond B3, horn section and baritone sax, tight rhythm section; these cats can bring the heat or glide through a slow grind country waltz.

The man can sing. 11 Grammy nominations, a CMA and an ACM award for Song of the Year would lead you to assume that this was gonna be a good show, but damn man–some singers get it in the studio but others come to play live, the true test of a singer and his band. If you get a chance to see Jamey and his crew anytime in the next few months, get there. It’ll be worth it.

Where did they get all those glorious hats? I need to shop with these guys. Checking their Instafeed, it looks like I need to visit Hat Man Jack’s next time I’m in Wichita.

Kasey Tyndall and her band opened the occasion with a tight set of original music, covers, and engaging stage talk. I’ll have to put them on my list to see them again when they are coming through KCMO.