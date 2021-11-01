Photo gallery: A metalcore Friday night with We Came As Romans

Barry Meitler,

Dsc0057

We Came As Romans
The Granada
Friday, October 29

On Friday night, a stacked metalcore bill hit the Granada in Lawrence. Headliners We Came As Romans were celebrating the tenth anniversary of their 2009 debut, To Plant A Seed, after having to reschedule the tour twice from its original dates in spring of 2020. Also on the bill were genre stalwarts The Devil Wears Prada, blasting through a selection of tracks from across their career.

Our photographer Barry Meitler was there to capture it all.

We Came As Romans

The Devil Wears Prada

 

