Pharmacy of Grace’s grand opening scheduled for Aug. 16

Pharmacy of Grace’s grand opening at 11 a.m. Aug. 16 will officially make it the city’s first stand-alone pharmacy for un- and underinsured patients on a long-term basis.

Outreach services such as food, blood pressure checks, and diabetes testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with neighboring organizations Mercy and Truth Medical Missions and the Church of the Resurrection Mobile Food Pantry.

“Imagine how confusing it must be to walk into a pharmacy if you can’t speak or read English,” founder and board member John Yost says. “We know that for many of our clients, English is not their first language, so they struggle to understand the how and why to take their medications fully.”

To remedy this, pharmacists will meet with patients in one-on-one consulting rooms to ensure they fully understand each medication they prescribe.

Pharmacy of Grace is located at 721 North 31 Street, where 30-40% of neighboring residents are uninsured.