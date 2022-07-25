Paramore donate Azura ticket sales to Kansas Abortion Fund

What happens when you combine teenage angst with human rights deprivation and a 2020’s perspective? The key answer is that you get Paramore and donations to state abortion funds.

As Paramore gears up to take the stage of Azura Amphitheatre on Oct. 14, the band announced in an Instagram post that $1 of every ticket sale will be donated to different abortion organizations and charities.

These donations stem from the band’s outrage against the United States Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Overall the donation will be made to ARC Southeast, for every ticket sale on the tour. ARC Southeast provides safe resources and abortion care to communities in the southern regions of the country. A separate donation will be made to the Kansas Abortion Fund, for every ticket to the band’s show in Bonner Springs at Azura Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the Azura show are currently starting at $63.

If you aren’t familiar with the heavenly vocal growls of Hayley Williams, Paramore’s lead singer, you desperately need to educate yourself. We all require some 2000s angst to operate sometimes, so why not donate to a good cause while doing it?