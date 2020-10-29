Panic Fest is hosting a virtual “Tricks & Treats” festival this weekend

If you’re anything like us, you probably still think it’s March, you’ve somehow forgotten what year it is, and you still haven’t planned anything for this Halloween. However, there’s no need to fear, because KC horror festival Panic Fest is hosting “Tricks & Treats,” a virtual three-day event full of horror movies, short films, and a myriad of live events to “make your spine tingle with delight and terror.”

With the cold weather and a deadly virus keeping us indoors, there are plenty of opportunities to try out a new and creative way to celebrate this holiday. This online Halloween celebration that will be held from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, and boasts a schedule of nearly 30 unique films and events. Panic Fest is continuing its partnership with IFC Films and IFC Midnight, who are bringing three brand-new horror films to Tricks & Treats: Kindred, Hunter Hunter, and The Vigil. Join Panic Fest founders Tim “KC” Canton and Adam Roberts for horror-filled entertainment events like Live Horror Trivia on Friday, Saturday night’s Costume Contest, and Hungover Bingo on Sunday (to play while enjoying your Excedrin breakfast).

Tickets for this virtual festival are $50 for access to the entire weekend’s lineup and can be purchased here. With a ticket purchase, the “Tricks & Treats”‘ event team will send an email with a link to the fest. Select events will be streaming on sponsor Downright Creepy’s Youtube page and Screenland Theater’s Twitch channel.

This event will not be replacing the award-winning Panic Fest this season, which will still be taking place in 2021. Panic Fest will be going into its ninth year and has been recognized for three years running as one of the Top 25 best genre festivals in the world by MovieMaker Magazine.