Ozark Mountain Daredevils’ gin to be distributed statewide

All you gin-drinking, Ozark Mountain Daredevils-listening Missourians! Your dream collaboration has come to life.

Today, Major Brands, the largest Missouri-based distributor of premium spirits, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages, and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils announced a statewide distribution agreement to produce Ozark Dry Gin to retailers and restaurateurs across Missouri.

The Ozark Dry Gin is a small batch Gin distilled locally in Springfield, MO by EE Lawson Distillery LLC. The home state of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils will be the first market for this new product.

The country-rock band founded in 1971 in Springfield, Missouri had its biggest hit single, Jackie Blue, over 45 years ago. Its members didn’t think about creating its own alcohol until 2014. John Dillon, one of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils founding partners, tells the story behind the Gin.

“While in London recording our first album, we discovered the subtle pleasures of English Gin. Learning that it is the botanicals that give gin its unique taste and sense of place, we were intrigued by the possibility of a spirit that pays homage to the colorful history and origins of gin, as well as our own dreams for this time-proved elixir. Our eleven carefully selected botanicals are locally-sourced, and bring a finish as clean and crisp as an Ozark Mountain Spring.”

“We are proud to count Ozark Dry Gin among the many local leading distilleries, wineries, and breweries we distribute in Missouri,” said Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum. “Supporting brands in our own backyard is an important part of who we are as a company.”

The General Manager of Major Brands Springfield, Steve Drewry, adds, “We are excited about this partnership. Both Major Brands and the Daredevils are rooted in Missouri and gin is experiencing a renaissance, not only in Missouri but around the country. Major Brands looks forward to working with the Daredevils to grow their Ozark Dry Gin in markets around Missouri not only this year but into 2021, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils.”