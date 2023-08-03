Overland Park 7 year old Avery Vehlewald competes next week in Japan at Pokémon World Championships

Pokémon North America International Championship winner Avery Vehlewald attends the 2023 World Competition next week in Japan at only seven years old. The Oak Park competitor secured his victory in early July and soon battles on Nintendo Switch against the world’s top Pokémon players. Avery competes as one of the youngest contestants with a bright, yet humble attitude.

At the NAIC, Avery won the dynamic match against competitor Takumi Matsuo. Announcers described the battle as a “breath of fresh air” watching the fight unfold between two skilled kiddos. The event ended with a cordial handshake while commentators cheerfully discussed the match’s intensity compared to some of the master’s division games. In the post-win interview, an announcer asked Vehlewald if he plans to be the best Pokémon player ever.

“I’ll try,” says Avery.

Unlike practicing at home, the pressure increases by competing onstage in front of a large audience. Luckily, players can’t hear the announcers documenting every move. The large headphones block out sound and help competitors concentrate while family and friends shout from the audience. When Avery feels nervous, he keeps his spirits up.

“I just focus on the game,” says Avery. “I always make a comeback.”

In order to arrange teams, Avery’s parents Amanda and Tom ask what Pokémon he prefers. Both parents have experience playing the game, and Tom even battled in Pokémon competitions. After reviewing the Pokémon, Avery provides his feedback. Amanda says he approaches the game from a “if this, then that” strategy to think of all possible outcomes.

His brother Glenn, however, uses a different strategy, sticking to a familiar, but wide range of Pokémon he’s mastered. Glenn finished in 16th place for the NAIC and also competes next week on the first day of Worlds. Avery begins battling on day two with the top eight players from each country. Players who pass day one compete with day two contestants.

Avery says the hardest part of his Pokémon career is competing against Glenn. Both parents know which Pokémon compose each child’s team but cannot reveal the private information to the other. Amanda says it’s hard to see the kids lose, but the brother-against-brother match heightens the burden. Even though Glenn didn’t win, he happily cheered for his little brother’s victory. The Event Highlights reel captured the heartwarming moment.

“Glenn was in tears and so proud of his brother,” says Vehlewald.

“I get sad to compete against him, but I don’t want to lose either,” says Avery.

Amanda says there’s an unexpected bright side to video games that has helped Avery grow as an individual. Before the match, judges write the Pokémon’s information from opposing teams and provide it to players. From there, players read about their moves, abilities, and their special item to determine how to fight. Amanda notices how the detailed sheet and the amount of reading in competing Pokémon has helped improve Avery’s speech and literacy.

“For anyone questioning video games, I challenge them to look beyond the stigma of couch potato,” says Amanda.

Avery also receives world and life skills from his Pokémon career. During match downtime, Avery will chat with other children and make friends from other countries. The kids gather to play their Switch and bond over the competition experience. Additionally, regulating emotions and having good sportsmanship is necessary but not always easy for children. However, Avery processes situations well, shrugging off any negativity from adverse reactions.

“You have to be nice if you win or lose and always shake someone’s hand,” says Avery.

“It’s neat to see all the opportunities to broaden their horizons,” says Amanda.

Outside of video games, Avery also plays the Pokémon card game for fun. His favorite Pokémon is Deoxys because of its four multifaceted tentacles. Avery stays active by riding his bike, spending time outside, and playing soccer. In his free time, he likes reading Fly Guy and Bad Kitty.

“I love my library card,” says Avery.

In Japan, Avery looks forward to eating ramen and sushi, specifically, the California and Philadelphia rolls. He also plans to visit the Pokémon store. Avery’s parents root for him and Glenn but regardless of the outcome, Amanda wants her kids to feel accomplished.

“Everyone should have fun, and win or lose, feel good about the game they played,” says Amanda.