Outer Reaches Festival returns Oct. 13-14 with stacked lineup

Annual Kansas City-based music festival Outer Reaches returns Oct. 13 and 14 at recordBar with an epic lineup of artists that push the boundaries of musical genres.

Started in 2012 as KC Psych Fest, the festival initially showcased psychedelic music artists, but has grown to encompass a variety of experimental artists from all over the world.

The Friday show features headliner Bombino, a Grammy award-winning Tuareg singer-songwriter/guitarist from Niger. Other acts include local psychedelic rock bands The Philistines and Saving Miles Lemon, along with indie-folk instrumentalist Teri Quinn.

Things heat up a bit for the Saturday show with the addition of a second stage. Lawrence-based post-punk/new wave duo Sweeping Promises is headlining the Les BonsBons Electrique stage. Also part of the lineup are Wichita-based neo-soul group Keo & Them, KC shoegaze/new wave/post-punk duo Static Phantoms, and KC synth artist Alyssa Murray.

Detroit post-punk, bizzaro-pop group Summer Like the Season is headlining the KC Synthesizer Collective stage, with local artists Wrker, Agrekulture, and Bobcat Attack joining in.

Tickets for Friday’s show are $20, or $25 day-of, plus fees; tickets for Saturday are $15 plus fees. Tickets for Friday can be purchased here and tickets for Saturday can be purchased here. For more information about Outer Reaches, visit their website or Facebook page.