Organist displaced by Notre-Dame Cathedral fire to play Lawrence Nov. 1

Notre-Dame Cathedral organist Olivier Latry is set to play Bales Organ Recital Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Displaced by the fire, Latry can now only be seen in one of two places: the Paris Conservatory and the University of Kansas. Latry is the William T. Kemper Artist-in-Residence at KU and his upcoming concert is part of his teaching residence at the KU School of Music.

For this performance, Latry features Salve Regina, an improvised work composed during a live concert at Bales Recital Hall that was later transcribed and published.

For information, visit The Lied Center.