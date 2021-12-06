Online dashboard tracks available shelter beds for unhoused people

KCMO’s new online dashboard will track and list available beds in overnight facilities for unhoused people as the winter season heads towards its peak.

In the event that all private shelters are full, the city will also activate one or two temporary shelters to meet demand as part of KC’s Extreme Weather Activation Plan.

The plan—which will be activated when the daytime is below 32 degrees, or when the nighttime temperatures drop below 20 degrees—came as a result of the city’s recent efforts to confront the growing local houseless population.

In addition to the database and overflow shelter policies, the plan also activated a hotline from the KCMO Emergency Operations Center, which will focus on helping callers find an available bed and organize transportation through RideKC.

The resource will be updated daily, according to city officials, and will be accompanied by a consolidated drop-off location at City Union Mission’s Community Assistance Center (1700 E. 8th St.) for those looking to donate supplies and materials to those experiencing houselessness.

More information on what kind of items are being requested and how to properly drop these items off can be found at the KCMO website.