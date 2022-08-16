Once upon a pop-up: Shrek the Bar runs through Sept. 10 at Vignettes

Have you ever wanted to step inside the world of one of your favorite fairytale movies full of creatures like the Big Bad Wolf, fairy godmothers, princesses, and… ogres?

Well, you’re in luck. All you need do is take a journey to the Far Far Away kingdom of North Kansas City. There lies a bar where you will be greeted by Donkey and Shrek. Visit Duloc’s information booth and the Dragon’s keep. The cocktails Edward Schmalz and his team have crafted are simply enchanting.

Vignette’s latest Shrek pop-up features 12 delicious cocktails complete with non-alcoholic options and three different shot choices. You can even dine on some yummy treats on Drury Lane.

The “Shrektini” is a vodka drink shaken with a house made bubblegum simple syrup.”Charming’s Kiss” contains cherry vodka, limoncello, simple syrup, and a splash of grenadine.”Donk-Eh” includes black cherry rum, lime juice, and ginger beer served in a mule mug.

The menu suggests a happily-ever-after-style ending to a long night on the town.

Vignettes is located at 2376 Armour Rd., North Kansas City, MO 64116. Shrek the Bar is open Sunday through Thursday from 6-11 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. and runs until September 10.