On the Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors is a vegan’s nightmare

UFO and ghost hunting entertainment is something I’ve never been able to get into. When you smoke a lot of weed, you try to avoid playing into stereotypes. So I’ve avoided wearing shirts with gigantic marijuana leaves on them, Joe Rogan, and anything involving aliens.

I went to catholic school for 12 years so I’ve had my fill of weirdos from outer space. Although, in 2005 after seeing the Michael Keaton movie White Noise my friend Chase and I tried to talk to dead people through the static on my mom’s VCR to no avail. I was excited to dive back into this genre after such a long break, even if I once again was not directly participating.

The “mall Town Monsters documentary crew who make this series of movies and others like it are very talented at what they do. I watched a few of their YouTube videos and they really have something for everyone—subjects ranging from Montana Bigfoot, Bigfoot of Idaho, Appalachian Bigfoot, New England Bigfoot, to Alaska Sasquatch to Kentucky Dogman encounters.

If you’ve ever corrected someone on a Reddit thread, this channel is for you.

Especially if you, yourself, are in fact Bigfoot. Congrats. These folks are huge fans and you should probably give them a call to set up an official interview.

This Small Town Monsters crew has released a few documentaries behind a paywall on VOD and this new one I watched is called On The Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors. This follows the 2020 miniseries On the Trail of UFOs and 2021’s On the Trail of UFO’s: Dark Sky. I

n this feature, they investigate the cattle mutilations phenomenon—something that’s been covered at length in one form or another on The X-Files and Unsolved Mysteries.

They believe it is actually occurring in the real world. Is it? Well, they seem to think so.

Touring rural America and documenting folks’ stories of their UFO encounters is, at the very least, compelling entertainment.

The shots of nature are gorgeous, the re-enactment scenes aren’t cheesy, and the score legitimately made slower portions more suspenseful than the subject matter.

Shannon LeGro, the interviewer and narrator, was always respectful to the interview subjects—asking insightful questions, and being game for everything.

But even with a runtime of 80 minutes, it still felt like a bit of a slog that overstayed its welcome. Cattle mutilation and missing cows as a hyper-specific subject matter maybe have been served better as a long-form YouTube essay instead of a full-length feature.

If you’re a fan of paranormal investigation documentaries you’ll dig this, including the wild cast of characters that agreed to show off their animal corpses and UFO watchtowers. If you’re a non-believer like me, well, you might find yourself repeatedly checking to see how much more you have to sit through.