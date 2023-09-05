On A Mission KC’s Beds For Pets to donate 8500 beds to rural animal shelters

On A Mission KC’s campaign Beds For Pets raised $60,000 this year, enough to purchase 8472 beds to donate to small animal shelters across the Midwest.

Previously, the initiative raised money for 3000 beds in 2019 and 6251 beds in 2021.

The beds are actually adapted IKEA bath mats. On A Mission KC founder Scott Poore came up with the idea while shopping at IKEA when he noticed that the bath mats were the same size as the Kuranda beds that can be found in shelters, which are just elevated sheets of plastic. Some shelters don’t have beds at all, so the animals end up sleeping on the concrete floor.

“In the rural animal shelters, they have so few resources, especially financially, that they start at the top with food and medication, and by the time it gets all the way down to a comfortable bed, they don’t have any money,” says Poore of why he started Beds For Pets.

Poore explains that the mats are eco-friendly, as 30 of them can be washed in one load, which also saves the shelters money on laundry detergent. The mats also come in a variety of colors, which help brighten up the visual environment in the shelters.

“The goal is to have some Kansas City-based companies that are going to come forward and help us financially so we can exceed the 8500 and get to 12000, 15000—that’s my goal is to target some local companies that want to be a part of something pretty big and pretty special,” says Poore of the future of Beds For Pets.

On A Mission KC also runs several other campaigns to help animals, including Pets For Vets.

To learn more about them and Beds For Pets, visit their website or find them on Facebook and Instagram.