Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 headliners Big Thief, Turnstile

Big Thief and Turnstile are heading to Aksarben Village in Omaha for the 15th annual Maha Festival, July 28-29.

Over the two-day festival, 15 artists will perform and it is expected that more than 13,000 fans will attend. Groups from across North America and one from New Zealand are coming to perform.

Turnstile, the genre-pushing punk band known for their electric live shows, will take the stage Friday. The alt-folk indie group Big Thief will close the festival on Saturday. Some of the bands joining them over the weekend are the surf-rock indie band Peach Pit, the post-punk synth artist EKKSTACY, hip-hop/funk artist Terry Presume, and the soulful disco pop group Say She She.

Some Nebraska-based performers will be making appearances including Icky Blossoms, BIB, M34N STR33T, Garst, HAKIM, and Ebba Rose. Twelve DJs will also be featured during the festival’s silent disco event.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Single-day General Admission tickets are $50 for Friday, $60 for Saturday, or $100 for a two-day pass. Prices will increase when the limited quantity of Tier 1 tickets sell out.

VIP tickets will also be available for single-day or weekend passes, and will include air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary food, and an exclusive viewing area near the Union Pacific Station.

The festival will also include a comedy lineup and art attractions. For more information visit the festival website.