Oh hey kids, yet another new episode of Streetwise podcast!

Brock Wilbur,
Gail does bread. // Photo by Gail Folsom.

Hello, hello, hello! We’ve got a new episode of the Streetwise podcast; the audio companion to The Pitch where I say words and occasionally those words are good and funny.

This week we’ve got an update on the city, we’ve got a quick talk about how nice it is to be a Missouri expect, the music of The Royal Chief, and a conversation with a friend whose a sommelier/breader/lunatic Gail Folsom. I think you’ll enjoy!

