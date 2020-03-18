Novel corona virus memes remind us that life means nothing lol

Using satire to cope with dark and difficult times is nothing new in our society, even as far back as the Great Depression satire was used in radio shows by entertainers like Will Rogers. However, the Internet has made sharing absurd and satirical thoughts and images extremely easy. Within seconds a person can create a meme on their phone and unleash it on the world.

From its onset, the Corona virus has spawned thousands of memes across the globe. Memes give us as a society a way to release some of the fear we are feeling and give people a laugh. Without further ado here are some of the best Corona memes found on the Internet.