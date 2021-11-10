Nonprofit People of All Colors Succeed awarded $250,000 in grants

Local nonprofit People of All Colors Succeed (POAC) has received $250,000 worth of big donor grants, and raised an additional $17,000 from their first annual charity golf tournament, held Oct. 8.

The grants come from a triumvirate of donors over the summer: Blue KC ($150,000), Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation ($50,000), and Kansas City Credit Union ($25,000).

POAC will use these funds to further its mission of “closing the gap between injustice and equality for those of all backgrounds.”

Donations and proceeds from the golf tournament, which had over 150 in attendance, will be allocated towards building capacity for POAC’s Real-World Learning Program, which it says will help extend their reach to underrepresented populations in new school districts.

“POAC’s Real-World Learning program provides education for students and business professionals in work experience, soft and hard skills, financial health and wellness, and technical training. In collaborating with local businesses, partners, and school districts, POAC aims to endow students with higher emotional intelligence, interpersonal skills, and technical education for the corporate world.”

The program runs for the duration of the school year, an area that POAC has invested a large amount of its time and effort into since the organization was formed in 2019.

“The Real-World Learning program proactively equips students with educational tools that focus on emotional intelligence around diversity—to have a better understanding of biased behaviors before it even enters the workplace—as well as workforce development training that helps increase students’ market value assets for future employment,” founder and CEO Jamie Grayson says. “As POAC continues to grow, we want to provide this program to more school districts that have been historically underserved so we can create a pipeline of career opportunities for these students.”

POAC is currently partners with six school districts, and recently inked a pair of new arrangements with Scuola Vita Nuova Charter School and De La Salle Education Center. The staff hope to add another six partners to the program’s roster by 2022.