Nominations are open for KC’s 70 Over 70 Awards

Do you know someone over 70 years old in Kansas City who deserves to be recognized for their community and leadership contributions? Look no further.

As part of Older Americans Month, KC Shepherd’s Center (KCSC) is now accepting nominations for the fourth annual 70 Over 70 Awards to honor civic leaders, unsung heroes, or other active and engaged older adults who have and continue to make the community better.

“The 70 Over 70 Awards, as well as Older Americans Month, are wonderful ways we can show appreciation for older adults making a difference in Kansas City,” says Janet Carlson-Baker, KCSC executive director.

The oldest 70 Over 70 honoree in 2019 was 99-year-old Bess LeFevre. Her bio says she spent over 1,000 hours volunteering in various departments at Saint Luke’s Hospital. LeFevre is said to embrace the golden rule by treating others the way she wants to be treated and welcomes new residents in her residential community, teaches others to play bridge, assembles worship programs for chapel, and serves on committees.

“Bess is a wonderful example of how simple, steady kindness is cherished by those she encounters,” says LeFevre’s bio. “She is an inspiration to all.”

LeFevre has had her triple-digit birthday and was honored by her daughter Jeanne Cooper this Mother’s Day who says her mother’s hugs have always made everything better.

Nominations are currently open here to anyone over the age of 70 in the Kansas City area and will close on June 15. Nominees must be 70 years of age on or before November 4, 2021, and will be notified of their nomination on June 30.

“The stories and contributions of older adults can teach and inspire others in the community and we hope to elevate those accomplishments all we can,” says Carlson-Baker.

As an organization that serves and celebrates older adults, KCSC has chosen to celebrate this year’s recognition ceremony virtually on November 4. All honorees will receive a photoshoot, commemorative 2021 Honorees Yearbook, acknowledgment on the KCSC website, a 70 Over 70 lapel pin. Other items will be determined in the near future and more information about the virtual event will be available here.

KCSC is dedicated to serving both active and homebound older adults across Kansas City year-round. Peer-to-peer programs offered by seniors, for seniors, increase social activity, reduce food insecurity, and provide peace of mind to help eliminate feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Volunteers are needed at KCSC to help reach Kansas City’s seniors through a variety of programs. Phone Pals is one way to volunteer from your couch. Volunteers in this program will make calls several times each week to check in on homebound seniors. Bonds formed through Phone Pals have brought joy to many individuals after in-person programs have had to be suspended. All programs along with the volunteer application can be found here.