No, there wasn’t a tornado this morning. Your phone is a liar.

Tornado sirens sounded across Missouri and Kansas this morning and many cell phone users received emergency alerts urging them to seek shelter. If you didn’t watch the news this morning you might have been concerned, like many on social media are.

lol what the sky is crystal clear pic.twitter.com/6tQUNicEP8 — Kam Konek, 🍬KC Breath Mints Enthusiast🍬 (@TheKamdyman) March 2, 2021

Not to worry, it was just a scheduled drill. The sirens and weather alerts were part of multi-statewide tornado drills. The National Weather Service advised citizens to use the sirens as an opportunity to plan and execute a tornado drill, but for those of us who were unaware of the test it was all too realistic.

Drill ** Drill ** Drill This is a tornado DRILL. If this were an actual tornado warning, consider what you would do to shelter and stay safe. Let's spread the message as if it were a real tornado warning by retweeting to show the power of social media. Drill ** Drill ** Drill — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 2, 2021

It probably would have been nice if the cell phone alerts would have mentioned it was just a drill, and not the real deal. The National Weather Service Kansas City is looking into the reason for the misleading cell phone notifications.

Concerning the recent tornado drill. The National Weather Service issued a properly coded TEST tornado warning. Somewhere in the Wireless Emergency Alert System chain, the message was misinterpreted as an actual warning and sent it out that way. We are looking into the cause — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 2, 2021

Regardless, you can put your storm chaser gear down or come out of the basement. It’s just another day in the Midwest.