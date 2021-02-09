No recycling or bulky item pickup in KCMO this week

Good luck finding somewhere to recycle or discard bulky items this week if you live in Kansas City, MO. According to KSHB Kansas City, a spokesperson for the city said it is canceled Tuesday through Friday.

Trash pickup will continue as scheduled. However, drivers from waste services are moved to snow removal during inclement weather under the city’s new snow operations plan from City Manager Brian Platt.

So. Apologies, but this week’s recycling is gonna need to pile up for a week. But that’s the cost of not skidding on the ice everywhere we drive.