No Divide KC announces 2021’s Queer Narratives Festival

Lucie Krisman,
Screen Shot 2021 03 16 At 43335 Pm

After the first annual Queer Narratives Festival rotated on exhibition last month and was featured at InterUrban ArtHouse, No Divide KC is calling for artists of all backgrounds and mediums to highlight in August’s festival. // Image courtesy of No Divide KC

Local arts nonprofit No Divide KC is officially opening the floor to artists for its second annual Queer Narratives festival.

The 2021 Queer Narratives Festival is set to take place from August 2 to August 7. The week-long festival at the Black Box in the West Bottoms will highlight performing and visual artists of various backgrounds.

Submission to the festival is free and comes with an artist stipend of $200. The festival will include artists of all mediums, from music and dance to photography and video. Participating artists also get the chance to take the reins on other programming such as workshops or open mics.

Check out No Divide KC’s website for more information. Artists have until 11:59 p.m. on April 11 to send in their art for consideration.

Categories: Art
Tags: , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More