No Divide KC announces 2021’s Queer Narratives Festival

Local arts nonprofit No Divide KC is officially opening the floor to artists for its second annual Queer Narratives festival.

The 2021 Queer Narratives Festival is set to take place from August 2 to August 7. The week-long festival at the Black Box in the West Bottoms will highlight performing and visual artists of various backgrounds.

Submission to the festival is free and comes with an artist stipend of $200. The festival will include artists of all mediums, from music and dance to photography and video. Participating artists also get the chance to take the reins on other programming such as workshops or open mics.

Check out No Divide KC’s website for more information. Artists have until 11:59 p.m. on April 11 to send in their art for consideration.