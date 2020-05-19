Nine Inch Nails announces scrapped tour t-shirts for charity

The band Nine Inch Nails released t-shirts that would have been sold on their 2020 North American tour. As the tour itself was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have found a new way for fans to get their merchandise and put money into the communities they would have performed in.

Among those, was Kansas City. We almost had a NIN concert. Now the coronavirus cancellations feels almost personal. Stop taking every good/fun thing from us.

Proceeds from t-shirts sold will be set aside for food banks in these communities. Not only are the shirts cool, but they also come in a women’s and unisex design if you’re looking for a little variety.

During a pandemic, rock music and food banks definitely go together. Even though we’re sad about their tour plans being pushed back (for now), we can’t wait to support the Kansas City community while listening to rock music.