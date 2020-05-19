Nine Inch Nails announces scrapped tour t-shirts for charity

Celia Searles,

Screen Shot 2020 05 19 At 1.21.21 Pm

The band Nine Inch Nails released t-shirts that would have been sold on their 2020 North American tour. As the tour itself was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have found a new way for fans to get their merchandise and put money into the communities they would have performed in.

Among those, was Kansas City. We almost had a NIN concert. Now the coronavirus cancellations feels almost personal. Stop taking every good/fun thing from us.

Proceeds from t-shirts sold will be set aside for food banks in these communities. Not only are the shirts cool, but they also come in a women’s and unisex design if you’re looking for a little variety.

During a pandemic, rock music and food banks definitely go together. Even though we’re sad about their tour plans being pushed back (for now), we can’t wait to support the Kansas City community while listening to rock music.

Categories: News
Tags: , , , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.