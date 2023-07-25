NFL Champion Justin Reid preps students for STEM careers at three week computer science camp

Monday, July 10, kicked off the first day of a three week long computer science camp hosted by Chief’s football safety, Justin Reid.

In partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Tackling Tech Computer Science Camp‘s goals include helping attendees build problem-solving skills, forming mentorships, and having fun among peers while gaining familiarity with coding and various programs. These are all a part of Reid’s initiatives centered around technology, nutrition, and athletics. Here, students from grades 9-12 learn how to design mobile apps, create portfolio pieces, and more.

One of many programs being taught by instructors at the camp, Figma, is helping spearhead the program’s app-building project. The collaborative web application for interface design gives users a platform to brainstorm designs and them translate them into a digital reality.

“I am so excited about this camp, because it’s something I always wanted to do. I didn’t have anything like this I could attend growing up. My first introduction to coding was when I attended Stanford, so I am excited to introduce these young kids to the computer science world. It doesn’t matter what your career path is, technology will always set you apart,” says Reid.

While students are on campus, tours are available as well as access to counselors. This gives the potential future college students the opportunity to discuss scholarships, degrees, and their careers.

The camp runs until July 28.