New Streetwise podcast out today, featuring Page 7 and Justice Gatson

Brock Wilbur,

Streetwise Banner 3 10 1

We’ve got our 10th episode of the Streetwise podcast up online today.

Today, we discuss how inequality affects us all, listen to Page 7’s “Window”, and chat with Justice Gatson about organizing protests.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins, whomst you should hire.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.