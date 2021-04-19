New photography book “This is My Kansas City” explores the city beyond its skyline

A new book bringing the stories of Kansas Citians to life launches today.

‘This is My Kansas City”, written and compiled by documentary photographer Matthew Jones, details the things Jones says he missed about his city initially. Over the span of over 100 pages, the book’s photographs show a glimpse beyond the city’s skylines into the everyday lives of the people beneath them.

Jones describes the subjects of his photography as those who have been “caught in the push and pull of Kansas City’s redevelopment”. The book’s images, entirely in black and white, are the product of years Jones spent walking through and rediscovering Kansas City before and after getting as far as possible from it—by relocating to Melbourne, Australia.

The book has its own Kickstarter as of today too. Click here to become a part of it.