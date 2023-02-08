Jared Horman’s proposed Kansas City flag passes first vote at City Council committee

The Kansas City flag may be getting a makeover. City Council members of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations committee approved a new version of the city flag Feb. 8.

However, nothing is finalized. The full council will vote on the flag Thursday.

The design was created by Jared Horman, the Creative Director for Kansas City. The current flag has been in use since its adoption in 1992. The new flag incorporates elements of its predecessor and the one that was used from 1972-1992.

The city says that using pieces of previous flags is important because many of the elements “still ring true to the Kansas City experience.”

For example, the iconic fountain shape was moved from the old flag and placed in the center of the new.

This symbolizes Kansas City as the “Heart of the Nation” and celebrates our “City of Fountains” heritage.

The absence of words on the flag was intentionally done to simplify the flag’s design, according to a city spokesperson.

If adopted, the new flag will serve as a symbol of the city. It will also represent Kansas City during major events like the NFL Draft in April.