Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art hosts featured exhibit by photographer Evelyn Hofer

Last saturday, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art unveiled the Evelyn Hofer (1922-2009) feature exhibit. Hofer, a photographer, was best known for her gritty, street level photography. Although relatively unknown in the states, her work is celebrated throughout Europe. Her career as a photographer spans several decades, and if a picture says a thousand words, Hofer’s work wrote novels.

During her career, Hofer worked all over the world. Most notably in Italy, France, Ireland, Spain and the United States. Mainly focusing on European and American cityscapes, she worked closely with journalists and published several books of photography from 1959 to 1967. Her style was different from most during the time. While many other street photographers were known for having a more “aggressive” style of photography, Hofer took extra care to ensure that those portrayed gave consent and were posed. She carried around a bigger camera, and took care to do her subjects justice.

Hofer was also among the trailblazers to shoot in color. As color film developed, Hofer kept her same style, portraying everyday people within their environment. While just as impactful as her black and white photography, the color photos Hofer captured only serve to tell a more detailed, honest story.

She had an absolute knack for creating stories within her photos. Hofer often portrayed her impromptu subjects in front of beautiful landmarks, such as a cyclist in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, or a blind shepard in a seemingly endless field. Her skill with balancing subjects and their environments is one of the most striking aspects of her work, especially in her wide shot photos.

While her work was consistent, mainly being shot with the same style and similar cameras, every city that Hofer portrayed had its own unique feel. Whether capturing military chaplains and secretaries in Washington D.C, or rebel youth in Ireland, Hofer had a unique talent for allowing each country and their cities to breathe on their own.

The Evelyn Hofer exhibit contains over 100 photographs, quotes, notes, and journal entries by the photographer. The exhibit will show until mid Feb. and tickets can be bought online on the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art’s website.