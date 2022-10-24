Nelson-Atkins and City Barrel Brewing concoct Pale Ale collab

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art partners up with City Barrel Brewing Company to produce an exclusive museum-themed drink. The pale ale Creative Juice will be available at the Nelson-Atkins museum, City Barrel’s Brewery in the Crossroads, and across Kansas City bars and liquor stores.

This partnership will be unveiled at the museum’s Tivoli Halloween special event in Atkins Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 28. Guests attending a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds will be the first group to be granted access for the new flavor.

Additional launch events yet to be announced will be hosted at the Nelson Atkins, City Barrel taproom, the Up-Down, and Chicken and Pickle.

A portion of each case sold will go towards museum donation efforts in support of the museum’s mission and to keep admission free for Kansas City Citians.

For more information, visit Nelson-Atkins.