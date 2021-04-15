Need something to shake the quar’ blues? Rock that Trolley Run

What better way to get back into outdoor races than to take part in a historic race to raise money for children who are visually impaired? On Sunday, April 25, the 33rd annual Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI) Trolley Run will return with both virtual and in-person races for participants.

In-Person Races:

Presented by the North American Banking Association, the Trolley Run 2021 offers adult in-person runners with two options: the traditional four-mile run, or the inaugural eight-mile run. The four-mile run is a mostly downhill or flat race, which runs through the signature route of starting at Waldo and finishing at the Country Club Plaza. The eight-mile race will start at the Plaza, connect with the historic Waldo route, and then finish back at the Plaza. Parking for both races will be at the Plaza, and four-mile runners will catch a shuttle (with socially distanced seating) at 400 Nichols Road.

Start times for the eight-mile run will be between 7 a.m. and 7:20 a.m., and 7:20 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the four-mile run. Staggering the start times will help support social distancing, and start times are based on the runner’s pace self-specified at registration.

Kids’ Race:

For young runners 10 and under, there will be a separate Kids’ Trolley Run, sponsored by the Healthy Vision Association. The Kids’ Trolley Run will take place at Mill Creek Park and will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to ensure that adult parents or caretakers can complete their race before their children. There are five distances available for children participating, and caregivers can decide what distance is best for the child.

Registration currently starts at $20 for the Kid’s Trolley Race, $50 for in-person adult events and $45 for virtual events, but prices will increase after April 17. Masks will be required at start and finish lines. To register, click here.

Virtual Races:

In light of health guidelines and to ensure everyone can participate, the Trolley Run will also offer a virtual race option for both children and adults.

The virtual options are as follows: a virtual four-mile, virtual eight-mile, and virtual kid’s run. The virtual race can take place whenever and wherever the participant chooses.

In addition to the four and eight-mile options, runners or walkers can also participate in the 33 Day Virtual Challenge sponsored by Sun Life, where people are challenged to run or walk a mile a day for 33 days. Participants can choose their start date, however, the challenge must be completed by May 28. If you register for both the 33 Day Virtual Challenge and another event, 15% will be taken off your registration fees.

Click here to register for the virtual races.

CCVI and Trolley Run Background:

Since 1952, CCVI has been preparing visually impaired children for success by providing specialized therapy and educational services. In 1999, after renting their space for over 30 years, CCVI moved to their own educational campus at 3101 Main Street.

The Trolley Run is CCVI’s largest annual charity and all funds raised by the race will go to critical programming at the center. Donations like those made at the Trolley Run greatly impact the success of the school and its students.

“When participants run or walk for CCVI, they are directly advocating for the education of our students and empowering children with disabilities,” says Amanda Steele, Vice President of CCVI Development and Marketing. “CCVI is proud to host this celebration of learning.”

CCVI makes fundraising easy for race participants by allowing them to create a fundraising page through their personal Facebook page and providing runners with a fundraising “how-to” page.

So, what are you waiting for? Register online and then get out your running shoes, you still have time to get trained and ready for the event.