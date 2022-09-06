National Women and Media Collection on display at State Historical Society of Missouri

Columbia’s State Historical Society of Missouri celebrates its 35th anniversary with a 92-foot-long exhibit exploring over a decade’s worth of women in journalism.

In Their Own Words: Celebrating the National Women and Media Collection features diaries, photos, letters, and interviews from—you guessed it—the National Women and Media Collection, established at the State Historical Society in 1987.

The exhibit chronicles various women journalists’ navigation of a traditionally male-dominated industry. The collection contains the records of media organizations, as well as professional and personal papers of important women’s voices in media, such as Kay Mills, Jean Gaddy Wilson, Marjorie Paxson, Rose Nolen, Tad Bartimus, Christine Craft, Mary Paxton Keeley, Lucile Bluford, Dorothy Jurney, and others.

“By drawing attention to the anniversary with a large-scale display, we hope the collection will grow and be supported by the voices of additional women in the media today and in the future,” says Elizabeth Engel, senior archivist for the State Historical Society and manager of the collection.

The Center of Missouri Studies invites the public to an opening reception for the exhibition Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4-6 p.m.

The exhibit is open for visitors during regular visitor hours through Dec. 23, 2022, and is located on the second floor in the Wenneker Family Corridor Gallery, SHSMO Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm Street.

Additional public events, related to the collection’s 35th anniversary, are posted on the Society’s calendar at SHSMO.org