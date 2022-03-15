National Multiple Sclerosis Society raises disease attention during MS Awareness Week

It’s Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Week, and the National MS Society is taking the opportunity to raise awareness for those who live with the disease every day.

MS is an autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system, with symptoms including extreme fatigue, vision issues, chronic pain, changes in mobility, and more. For now, there is no cure.

National MS Society Senior Development Manager Brooke Tippin says that catching MS in its early stages is key to minimizing its effects.

“To achieve our vision of a world free of MS and connect with as many people as possible, we must shine a light on the challenges of MS,” Tippin says. “Not only does awareness help raise critical funds to drive breakthroughs, it’s also a part of what we do every day to help people with MS live their best lives.”

The National MS Society is hoping to use the time between March 13-19 to amplify the voices of those with MS. Those who have experienced the effects of MS are encouraged to share their stories with the hashtag #MyMSMoment.

In the past, the National MS Society has raised awareness with events such as Bike MS. With nearly 1 million US citizens diagnosed with the disease today, awareness periods such as this are held in the name of finding a cure for MS.

“No one should face MS alone. The National MS Society is here so that no one has to,” Tippin says. “We are bringing the world together to cure MS for every single person—as fast as possible. We harness the power and passion of the MS movement. Whether you give, raise funds, volunteer or advocate, everyone has the power to change the world for people with MS.”

Those looking to donate can head to the National MS Society website. To help others better grasp the disease’s effects, the nonprofit organization has put together a string of videos from a group of individuals who experience the challenges of MS on a daily basis: My MS Diagnoses Journey, My Shifting MS Symptoms, My MS Progression, My Uncertain Future with MS.

[Disclaimer: Tippin has previously contributed nonprofit organization written coverage to The Pitch.]