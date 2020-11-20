National Injury Prevention Day lit the town in a green glow

Last night, KC went green in support of bringing attention (and loved) to the thrust of preventing childhood injuries.

Injuries are the leading cause of death and disability to U.S. children from 1 to 18 years old. Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries, resulting in more deaths than all other diseases combined. In response to this trend, the Injury Free Coalition for Kids launched the inaugural National Injury Prevention Day on Wednesday.

Green lights were projected on locations across town including Children’s Mercy Hospital, CM Park, KCPD, KCFD, Union Station, and more.

The Injury Free Coalition for Kids is a hospital-based, community-oriented injury prevention program with efforts anchored in research, education and advocacy. Each Coalition site has independent, physician-led programs driven by the coalition’s mission of preventing injury to children. The coalition is comprised of over 40 sites located in Level 1 Trauma Centers in 30 states across the U.S. For more information, click here and visit injuryfree.org.

Some of the major themes of focus for the group including motor vehicle accidents, infant suffocation prevention, suicide prevention, and Fire Department outreach into the communities to help prevent fire/CO2 issues.