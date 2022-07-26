MTN DEW’s ‘Unlock the Spot’ allowed skateboarders to shred at Gillham Park for one day only

Kansas City pro skater Sean Malto appeared at The Slabs in Gillham Park July 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a part of MTN DEW’s “Unlock the Spot” series.

MTN DEW’s “Skateboarding is Unstoppable” campaign featured Kansas City as the fourth of five preview events for the Dew Tour at Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines July 29-30.

Malto was joined by LA skateboarder Lamont Holt and New Jersey skateboarder Anthony Ferraro.

Gillham Park is normally off-limits for skaters, but this event opened it up for one day only.

Fifteen-year-old Tyson Inscho has been skateboarding for about a year. Today, he met Malto and Ferraro. Malto even signed a pair of pants that Inscho brought with him.

“A lot was going on. The energy was amazing,” Inscho says. “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”