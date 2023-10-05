Movements, Mannequin Pussy entice a loaded Granada with physically oppressive sets

Emo fans were packed like sardines at The Granada Tuesday night for Movements, in one of many shows on the tour of their newest album, RUCKUS!, which just dropped last August, and the first time they’ve been to Lawrence in several years.

Movements’ sound is primarily post-hardcore, also incorporating spoken word and elements of indie rock. They’ve played a huge part in keeping emo music alive and drawing in new fans, with lead vocalist Patrick Miranda singing about anxiety, depression, his obsessive-compulsive disorder, and struggles with relationships and family strife. Their discography is a solid blend of songs that are fantastic to scream along to in the car or have a mental breakdown to in the shower at 3 a.m.

Indie rock trio Heart to Gold and riot grrrl-inspired grunge duo Softcult kicked off the night and then the crowd picked up steam when punk rock group Mannequin Pussy took the stage.

Their set was off to an explosive start with the opening riff of “Romantic.” Lead singer and guitarist Marisa Dabice’s ethereal vocals floated across the room, entrancing the crowd before erupting into the yelling vocals of the chorus. Sporting a bustier top, black shorts, fishnets, and knee-high black boots, Dabice’s intensity brought the crowd’s energy to new heights.

“If that word makes you feel weird, grow up,” Dabice said of their band’s name during a break between songs.

The audience screamed for an encore at the end, and Mannequin Pussy belted out one more song, “Pigs Is Pigs,” a song about police brutality dedicated to Black and Brown people and sung by co-lead vocalist and bass player Colins Regisford.

Movements rolled onto the stage facing an already fired-up crowd, and they kept the vibes going, opening up with a song from their new album, “You’re One Of Us Now.”

“I don’t give a shit, I need you to set this motherfucker off,” Miranda shouted at the end of the song, turning up the crowd’s intensity another notch.

They dived right into the angrily-charged “Lead Pipe,” another track off their new album, but then cooled down for “Full Circle,” a slower-paced song from their debut album, Feel Something. The lengthy setlist kept the crowd guessing—that is, unless you’re like me and look at setlist.fm before every show—rotating tracks from all of their albums. The fluctuation between angry and depressing tracks mirrored the mood swings most people are going through when they feel like listening to Movements, so it fits.

The music itself reverberated throughout the venue, moving the crowd with it. It was uncomfortably crowded in the pit, with almost no room to move around—a testament to Movements’ large, dedicated fanbase. Even with the newer tracks, nearly everyone sang along as if they’d been listening to those songs for years.

Miranda let the crowd know in advance that there wouldn’t be an encore and they closed out the set with fan favorite, “Daylily,” to which Miranda asked the audience to hold up their flashlights for this last song and held out the mic for them to sing along.

A song about depression and getting better—it ended the night on a hopeful note.

Mannequin Pussy Setlist

Romantic

I Got Heaven

Patience

Drunk II

Cream

Pledge

Control

Of Her

Aching

Everything

Emotional High

Perfect

Clams

F.U.C.A.W.

Pigs Is Pigs

Movements Setlist

You’re One Of Us Now

Lead Pipe

Full Circle

Colorblind

Fail You

Skin to Skin

Seneca

Third Degree

I Hope You Choke!

Heaven Sent

Cherry Thrill

Fever Dream

Killing Time

Suffer Through

Tightrope

Deep Red

Kept

Daylily