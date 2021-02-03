More than 100 local businesses rewarded for workplace welllness

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s Healthy KC Initiative awarded 132 local businesses and organizations with a 2020 Healthy KC Workplace Wellness Certificate for their measures to keep employees healthy.

The Chamber recognizes businesses with Workplace Wellness Certification every two years, but this year’s recipients had the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting challenges to overcome. The companies to receive the 2020 Healthy KC Workplace Wellness Certificate were chosen with remote workforce challenges, increased demand for mental health resources, and the need for an inclusive and equitable environment in mind.

Certifications range in levels from Honorable Mention to Platinum, based on five pillars of health. The pillars include healthy eating, active living, tobacco cessation, work-life integration, and design-built environment. The breakdown for recipients of each level put 67 businesses at Platinum, 35 at Gold, 24 at Silver, and 6 at Bronze. The Platinum category winners at the top are as follows:

AdventHealth

Alliance Data

American Century Investments

American Heart Association

Black & Veatch

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City

Blue Valley School District

BNIM

Burns & McDonnell

CBIZ/MHM

Center School District

Centered Spirit

Cerner

Children’s Mercy

City of Kansas City, MO

City of Lenexa

City of Olathe

CommunityAmerica Credit Union

County of Johnson, KS

Dairy Farmers of America

Environmental Works

Evergy

Faith Technologies

Fike Corporation

Garmin

GBA

GEHA

Girls on the Run of Greater Kansas City

Global Prairie

Gould Evans

Hallmark Cards, Inc

JE Dunn Construction

Johnson County Community College

Johnson County Park and Recreation District

K-State Olathe

Kansas City Kansas Public Schools

Kansas City Public Library

Kansas City Public Schools

Kansas City University

KC Healthy Kids

KVCA

Liberty Public Schools

Lockton Companies

McCownGordon Construction

Mid-Continent Public Library

Nabholz Construction Corporation

National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Nazdar

North Kansas City Hospital

North Kansas City Schools

Port KC

Pro Athlete, Inc.

Raytown School District

Restoring Our Health

Saint Luke’s Health System

Shawnee Mission School District

T-Mobile

The City of Shawnee

The Miller Group

TVH Parts

U.S. General Services Administration

UMB Bank

Union Bank & Trust

University of Kansas Medical Center

University of Missouri – Kansas City

US Toy Company

WaterOne

View the full list of recipients here.