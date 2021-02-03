More than 100 local businesses rewarded for workplace welllness
The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s Healthy KC Initiative awarded 132 local businesses and organizations with a 2020 Healthy KC Workplace Wellness Certificate for their measures to keep employees healthy.
The Chamber recognizes businesses with Workplace Wellness Certification every two years, but this year’s recipients had the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting challenges to overcome. The companies to receive the 2020 Healthy KC Workplace Wellness Certificate were chosen with remote workforce challenges, increased demand for mental health resources, and the need for an inclusive and equitable environment in mind.
Certifications range in levels from Honorable Mention to Platinum, based on five pillars of health. The pillars include healthy eating, active living, tobacco cessation, work-life integration, and design-built environment. The breakdown for recipients of each level put 67 businesses at Platinum, 35 at Gold, 24 at Silver, and 6 at Bronze. The Platinum category winners at the top are as follows:
- AdventHealth
- Alliance Data
- American Century Investments
- American Heart Association
- Black & Veatch
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Valley School District
- BNIM
- Burns & McDonnell
- CBIZ/MHM
- Center School District
- Centered Spirit
- Cerner
- Children’s Mercy
- City of Kansas City, MO
- City of Lenexa
- City of Olathe
- CommunityAmerica Credit Union
- County of Johnson, KS
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Environmental Works
- Evergy
- Faith Technologies
- Fike Corporation
- Garmin
- GBA
- GEHA
- Girls on the Run of Greater Kansas City
- Global Prairie
- Gould Evans
- Hallmark Cards, Inc
- JE Dunn Construction
- Johnson County Community College
- Johnson County Park and Recreation District
- K-State Olathe
- Kansas City Kansas Public Schools
- Kansas City Public Library
- Kansas City Public Schools
- Kansas City University
- KC Healthy Kids
- KVCA
- Liberty Public Schools
- Lockton Companies
- McCownGordon Construction
- Mid-Continent Public Library
- Nabholz Construction Corporation
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners
- Nazdar
- North Kansas City Hospital
- North Kansas City Schools
- Port KC
- Pro Athlete, Inc.
- Raytown School District
- Restoring Our Health
- Saint Luke’s Health System
- Shawnee Mission School District
- T-Mobile
- The City of Shawnee
- The Miller Group
- TVH Parts
- U.S. General Services Administration
- UMB Bank
- Union Bank & Trust
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Missouri – Kansas City
- US Toy Company
- WaterOne
View the full list of recipients here.