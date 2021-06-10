Missouri winery Stone Hill crowned Best Native Wine for their 2017 Norton

Missouri: home of a national award-winning winery? Yep, that’s correct. We rarely get to celebrate such a thing, but here we are.



Missourians looking to imbibe with a bit of class and sophistication have a new option as Stone Hill Winery, based in Hermann, was awarded Best Native Wine at the 2020 American Wine Society Competition for their 2017 Norton, an estate-grown dry red.



“The Norton grape has always been an important part of Stone Hill Winery, and we are proud to continue its legacy as Missouri’s finest grape on a national stage,” says Jon Held, President, and Owner of Stone Hill Winery. “My goal has always been to produce the highest quality wines possible from our Missouri-grown grapes. Our passionate vineyard and winemaking teams are the reason we can achieve that goal year after year.”



The winery, established in 1847, won ten awards total at the 2020 AWS including the Best of Class “Native Wine” award, and won the C.V. Riley Award for Best Missouri Norton at the 2019 Missouri Wine Competition.



Pick up a bottle of the award-winning grape juice at your favorite KC wine shop for your next picnic in Loose park with friends. Or If you’re looking to refine your pallet, the winery offers wine tasting and tours of the vineyard.