Missouri launches COVID-19 vaccine registration site with distressingly limited functionality

On Monday, Gov. Parson announced the launch of a new tool for Missouri residents wishing to register for a COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Vaccine Navigator provides users with information on when and where to register for the vaccine and also prompts them to register for their second round of the vaccine. That is, depending on your eligibility.

The website breaks the process down into four steps:

1. Registration & assessment.

2. Scheduling.

3. Begin vaccination.

4. Get second dose.

To determine eligibility, website visitors must first register by providing information on their medical background and demographics which takes about 5 minutes.

While having everything bundled into a neat emailed or texted package reminding you when and where to get vaccinated may sound nice, the state is still struggling to keep up.

Missouri residents who have received notifications from the navigator website that it is their “turn” for the vaccine are expressing frustration.

Get an email from the state saying "You're able to schedule your vaccination. *Starts getting emotional*

Goes to link. Only option is the 3hr round-trip. Fuck it. I want to stop worrying

Link- Fuck you, you can only choose none of these work for you pic.twitter.com/RJufjyjlV6 — Tim – Poster of Hugo Pics (@Beertheist) February 9, 2021

I just got a notification from the state of Missouri's vaccine navigator saying that I could schedule my vaccine. The only appointment available is 70 miles away. WTF? — Rayne 🌩 (@RayneyDaze) February 9, 2021

Many other Twitter users expressed not only frustration in the proximity of vaccines, but also how quickly the slots fill.

In 20 minutes of receiving a notification that they could sign up to get the vaccine, their spot was taken… Not sure what the issue was but here you get 24 hours to respond before it goes to the next person in line. Not a “who can read this email first”… — Stephanie G. (@SGaskin1989) February 9, 2021

Savannah Hawley, a student at William Jewell College and no relation to the bad Hawley, has been trying to get her grandmother vaccinated for weeks.

“I’ve signed her up through every survey and vaccination site possible, but there aren’t any openings for them.”

Says Hawley: “I signed her up through the state site, and have received a few emails from them that she could sign up. But every time I go to the website (which is usually right after I receive the emails) the spots are already full. To make matters worse, the only vaccination sites that the website lists are in Clinton. So I am in charge of making sure my grandma is vaccinated, because she doesn’t know how to use technology, and then I also have to be ready at any point to drop everything and drive for four hours round trip so she can hopefully get a vaccine.”

While the state only has 8.9% of the population vaccinated, Parson still seems dead set on following priority restrictions.