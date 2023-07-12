Missouri Business: Eric Fain works his way up to Paramore with behind-the-scenes concert management

Eric Fain calls himself a glorified camp counselor.

When artists arrive at a music venue, Fain creates accommodations and keeps track of tour buses en route. On other days, he quickly facilitates runners or transports artists to off-site locations. Fain can’t be found onstage, but you can see him running merchandise tables or executing last-minute tasks for the show.

Before touring the United States with Paramore, Fain prepared events at The Truman, recordBar, and The Midland. If you’ve attended a show at one of these venues, you’ve probably witnessed his behind-the-scenes skills firsthand.

Fain started in the music industry performing in local bands but later on discovered more jobs out of the spotlight that still pertained to music. Working as a guitar tech, tour manager, merchandiser, and beyond, Fain gained plenty of connections and traveling opportunities along the way. He worked as a tour manager for American Football in 2018 and mentions how their song “Uncomfortably Numb” coincidentally features Paramore’s Hayley Williams. Fain explains how every opportunity can lead to unexpected gigs.

“I started working for some of the bands I grew up loving,” says Fain. “It’s very interconnected.”

Paramore, American Football, Senses Fail, and Poppy are just a few of the growing list of artists Fain has worked with in the music industry. He is currently a tour accountant and production assistant for Paramore, and along with managing production runners, he stocks the buses with food, water, drinks, and other supplies the tour members may need. Maintaining a community of 70 runners and knowing how to stay calm in a fast-paced environment is vital for show success, especially for a potential 22-hour workday.

“You just have to realize that everyone is tired, and everyone is working as hard as they can. So patience is a huge factor in this, and you need to be able to calmly and clearly explain to people what your needs are,” he says.

Fain recalls his favorite memories of artists and crowds engaging in the concert experience. He assisted in an underplay Glass Animals show at recordBar, which sold out within seconds. At the Midland, Fain hosted Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead and stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer. Being a special events and venue manager has its perks, but not without a little blood, sweat, and tears.

To put in perspective the number of people and professional gear there is to manage, the Midland could require four buses and two semi-trucks for a single event. Moving up the concert ladder to a larger headlining act, around a dozen semi-trucks can be necessary to haul a full production. Though managing performances can be exhausting, Fain never gets tired of the end result.

“The goosebumps always happen. I don’t think that’ll ever go away for me. If it does, I need to find another job. I just can’t. At this point in my life, I can’t work anywhere I’m not passionate about. It’s a very privileged thing that I don’t take for granted at all,” he says.

In December, Fain received a call from a friend to join the Paramore tour, but he wasn’t quite ready to leave his position at the Midland and commit to traveling internationally for several weeks. After a second call announcing Paramore’s run in the U.S., Fain finally gave in and took the gig. He enjoyed working local and regional events but truly missed life on the road and was ready for a new chapter.

“Concerts were more my thing. I love music,” says Fain. “I had my last event on May 8 at The Midland, and then I flew out. It made sense to start this story.”

Walking around Manhattan and prepping a concert in the same space Billy Joel frequents is a dream. However, touring isn’t for the weak. Fain tackled two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and, soon after, back-to-back shows in Philadelphia and Boston. With a 2 a.m. load-in time, Fain organized 20 crew members to send to Boston and prepare for the next day. Redbull and coffee helped him survive the next 37 hours.

While Fain enjoys all aspects of working in the music industry, he wants to expand his career to reach the stage on a more personal level. He writes songs for himself without worrying about appealing to a particular audience and recently released “HELL IS A PLACE ON EARTH”—his first song written, recorded, and produced entirely on his own. Without claiming to have a distinct sound, he trusts the right people will find him.

Until Fain has more downtime to write, he hopes lending a helpful hand can bring about an unexpected opportunity, like filling in for a bass member or co-writing a song with an artist. Eventually, he hopes to work his way up and leave a legacy through music.

“I feel like that stuff lives a lot longer than most people,” says Fain. “I just want to write, put stuff out into the universe, and see where it lands.”

Fain creates music under the name Bahroot, which was inspired by the sound of his dog Jeff’s yawn. Jeff the Mastiff was a gentle giant and TikTok star who sadly passed this year. Without him, Fain felt more inclined to get back on the road. The TikTok bio includes a song link and message that states: “Healing myself through grief with music. Hope it helps you too.”

“He was my closest thing to a son I ever had, and losing him was a big part of why I went back on tour,” says Fain. “I liked being home and being able to walk in and see him every day.”

As a PA, there are many high-stress situations that come with completing tasks and getting the crew in order. At the same time, there are plenty of opportunities to meet people you wouldn’t otherwise ever cross paths with. Fain says a good reputation and a smile can do wonders in the music industry. You never know when the camp counselor could become the next star.

“In the long run, kindness goes a long way, and firmness does as well,” says Fain. ”Remember that anybody you’re working with could be your boss someday, or you could be their boss.”