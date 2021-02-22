Mission Taco Joint celebrates National Margarita Day today with charity tie-in

Donations and giveaways will be a part of the fun on National Margarita Day today.

Mission Taco Joint will donate $1 for every margarita sold and $3 from every to-go order of the 32-ounce margarita jugs to charity.

In addition, guests will be able to keep the glass for every in-store margarita purchased while supplies last. To-go jugs will come with two Mission Taco Joint glasses.

The donated sales will benefit The Don Bosco Center in Kansas City and Casa de Salud in St. Louis. The Don Bosco Center is a charity serving Kansas City’s elderly, disabled, refugee, and immigrant communities through a variety of programs and services. Casa de Salud is a non-profit health clinic serving the uninsured with a special focus on providing culturally competent care to immigrants and refugees.

The National Margarita Day celebration ends today, February 22, at 10 p.m. for Mission Joint Taco so get those carryout orders in as soon as possible.