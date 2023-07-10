Mind Your P’s & Q’s: Concert Etiquette 101

In an ever-evolving post-COVID music landscape, concert etiquette has taken a hit. In Ginger Sherry’s recent viral TikTok, “Don’t Do This at Concerts,” she makes the point that good behavior can be as simple as not taking a beer into the pit and soaking the crowd with it, but in our experience over the past year, bad behavior has stretched to include talking over the artist, shooting the entire show on your phone, blocking the view of those behind you, and innumerable further instances.

In the interest of helping the non-professional show-goer have a better time and make the space around you better for everyone else, we reached out to the professional door folks and sound engineers from recordBar, the Replay Lounge, and the Bottleneck to get their take. These folks see you when you come in and when you leave and have a bird’s eye vantage point of all your behaviors—and misbehaviors. They helped us break down just what’s what in Concert Etiquette 101.

What do you feel is the most important thing the audience isn’t doing that they should?

Victoria Brooks, soundperson at the Replay Lounge: Sometimes, a big crowd will come out to support one performer and then thin out right after. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do with their time, but I do think it’s important to remember that no one wants to play with an act whose fans have a reputation for never supporting anyone else on the bill.

Nico Williams, doorperson at the Bottleneck: Audiences should get up close to the stage and vibe right along with the artists they came to see. If at least someone gets some dancing going, someone else usually hops in, too. Before you know it, it’s a party.

Ray Steddy Pierce, production manager at recordBar: Having fun and trying to take in more of the experience. Most venues these days have to go above and beyond not only to keep them in the room but continue to market more shows for their hopeful return.

Conversely, is there anything you wish an audience wouldn’t do?

Victoria Brooks: Just tonight, I had a patron who kept climbing on the stage, trying to talk into the mic, and hassling one of the performers. Don’t be that person.

Nico Williams: One thing that bugs me is people trashing or disrespecting a venue. It’s not cool, man. Someone’s gotta fix that stuff at some point.

Mitchell Hewlett, soundperson at recordBar: Take better care of yourselves out there. Too many shows with 12 kids passing out ‘cause they won’t drink some water and chill for a few minutes.

How does your perception of an audience feel as an employee as opposed to when you’re the performer?

Victoria Brooks: As a performer, I can get really stuck in my head about the audience, but as a sound engineer, my main concerns are that the performers are happy and that they sound great. There’s a lot more detachment from the crowd when I’m not the one whose job it is to draw them in and entertain them.

Nico Williams: When I’m working the door, the crowd is more of something that is to be watched over to ensure everyone is having a safe and enjoyable time. However, when performing, the crowd provides life-giving energy that we get to feed off of on stage. I get to feel a connection with the crowd more, and having people cheer for the music you’ve played is quite an amazing feeling.

Ray Steddy Pierce: My perception doesn’t change. We’re all the same.

What differences have you noticed between pre-COVID and post-COVID audiences?

Victoria Brooks: I still see people masking up occasionally, but other than that, you’d be hard-pressed to spot a difference between pre-COVID and post-COVID crowds. People were desperate to get back to experiencing live music and get back to it they have.

Mitchell Hewlett: It’s almost business as usual, except that super-late night shows are less of a thing now. Pre-2020, I was playing shows that went until 1:30 in the morning all the time, and I’ve worked maybe two shows past midnight in the last year.