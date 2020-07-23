Miller Lite giving away Royals stadium seats for Opening Day

While Opening Day At The K will happen without a crowd, Miller Lite is bringing some of the Kauffman Stadium fun to lucky fans.

The beer brand is teaming up with the Kansas City Royals to give away authentic Kauffman Stadium seats and other merchandise to the most deserving fans so they can feel like they’re at the game and enjoy Miller Time the way it’s supposed to be.

Fans who are 21 years of age and older can email BestSeat@millerlite.com, share a photo of themselves or the nominee, and in 150 words or less, share why they deserve the best seat in the house.

Miller Lite will select one winner from markets in Kansas City, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh and will hand-deliver the seats to the winner’s house.

“We know fans are craving the experience of being together at a ball game and we wanted to do something that would help fill that void,” associate marketing manager with Miller Lite Carol Krienik said. “There is nothing better than being in a stadium seat with a pal and enjoying a Miller Lite, which is why we are excited to partner with the Royals to bring one lucky fan the Best Seat in the House.”

“Royals fans may not be able to enjoy a game at The K just yet, but thanks to this partnership with Miller Lite, a lucky fan will be able to have the best seats in their own house while watching games this season,” Royals Vice President of Marketing & Business Development Mike Bucek said.

The contest started on July 20 and will run through July 27. Winners will be selected and notified July 3o to August 3.