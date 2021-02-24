Midtown Kava is holding a clothing and period product drive through March

The owners of Midtown Kava, a CBD shop on W. 39th St, are doing what they can to give back to the community. A Femme for Femme clothing swap and feminine hygiene product drive is happening at their shop through March.

You can bring in your gently used clothing, shoes, and winter wear to the shop and exchange them for other gently used goods so you and others can get what you need from this free clothing pop-up. Of course, if you don’t want to swap out clothing, donations are welcome as well. In addition to the clothing swap, Midtown Kava is hosting a feminine hygiene product drive and will also be dispersing materials on how people in the trans and non-binary community can utilize clothing tailoring services through the Kansas City Center for Inclusion. The clothing and period product drive supports MO Ho Justice, a sex worker advocacy group, and the No Shame! Period Project.

The decision to host the drive came as a way to counter the commercialization of Valentine’s Day—the date the drive started—and to celebrate queer femmes and sex workers in Kansas City. Midtown Kava had the space to run the drive in their newly extended space, so bringing clothing, period products, and information about services to underserved people in their community was a logical next step.

Donations of both period products and clothing can be dropped off at Midtown Kava (1415 W. 39th St) Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.