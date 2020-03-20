Midcoast Takeover 2020 – Virtual Edition, Day Three

Among many, many, many other things, the annual South by Southwest music conference in Austin was canceled this year. Set to take place was the Midcoast Takeover put on by the Midwest Music Foundation, bringing artists from Kansas City and the surrounding area down to Texas for four days of showing festival-goers just what our town has to offer musically.

Obviously, that’s no longer helping, due to Covid-19 concerns shutting down all large gatherings. We’ve decided to remedy that situation as best we can, and offer up a virtual Takeover you can enjoy from the comfort of the viewing device of your choice. Wednesday through Saturday, we’ll post the lineup which was supposed to happen down at SXSW, with links to watch or listen to all of the artists originally slated.

In an effort to help the musicians who have lost out on chances to sell some merch, we’ve linked to their websites, Facebook pages, or Bandcamps. If you like what you see and hear, please consider buying some music or merch, subscribing to their Patreon, or whatever they have going on to keep things viable.You can also donate to MMF and support their mission of “providing health care assistance, education and career development, events and resources” to the local music community either via their website, or by making a donation to download this year’s Midcoast Takeover sampler, which you can check out below.

<a href="http://music.midwestmusicfound.org/album/midcoast-takeover-2020">MidCoast Takeover 2020 by Midwest Music Foundation | Kansas City Music</a>

Now, on with the show …

Friday, March 20

Main Stage

12:00-12:30 Wyatt Wadell

12:45-1:15 Brother Moses

2:15-2:45 The Fey

3:45-4:15 ARQuesta Del SolSoul

4:30-5:00 Lee Walter Redding

<a href="http://leewalterredding.bandcamp.com/track/beat-the-centrist">Beat the Centrist by Lee Walter Redding</a>

5:15-5:45 The Nicole Springer Band

6:00-6:30 Haunted Dolls

6:45-7:15 Killer City

<a href="http://killercity.bandcamp.com/album/summer-drug">Summer Drug by Killer City</a>

7:30-8:00 Knife Crime

8:15-8:45 VidCo Kult

9:00-9:30 Stiff Middle Fingers

9:45-10:15 Electric Lungs

10:30-11:00 Headlight Rivals

11:15-11:45 Verbose

12:00-12:30 Nathan Corsi Band

Acoustic Stage

4:15-4:45 Este of the Braggers

<a href="http://braggers.bandcamp.com/album/braggers">BRAGGERS by Braggers</a>

5:00-5:30 Les Izmore & The GOATS

5:45-6:15 Zach Pietrini

6:30-7:00 Tyne Darling

7:15-7:45 The Black Creatures

8:00-8:30 Paul “PL” Elliott

8:45-9:15 The Black Mariah Theater