Midcoast Takeover 2020 – Virtual Edition, Day One

Among many, many, many other things, the annual South by Southwest music conference in Austin was canceled this year. Set to take place was the Midcoast Takeover put on by the Midwest Music Foundation, bringing artists from Kansas City and the surrounding area down to Texas for four days of showing festival-goers just what our town has to offer musically.

Obviously, that’s no longer helping, due to Covid-19 concerns shutting down all large gatherings.

We’ve decided to remedy that situation as best we can, and offer up a virtual Takeover you can enjoy from the comfort of the viewing device of your choice.

Wednesday through Saturday, we’ll post the lineup which was supposed to happen down at SXSW, with links to watch or listen to all of the artists originally slated.

In an effort to help the musicians who have lost out on chances to sell some merch, we’ve linked to their websites, Facebook pages, or Bandcamps. If you like what you see and hear, please consider buying some music or merch, subscribing to their Patreon, or whatever they have going on to keep things viable.

You can also donate to MMF and support their mission of “providing health care assistance, education and career development, events and resources” to the local music community either via their website, or by making a donation to download this year’s Midcoast Takeover sampler, which you can check out below.

MidCoast Takeover 2020 by Midwest Music Foundation | Kansas City Music

Now, on with the show …

Wednesday, March 18

Main Stage

12:00-12:30 Talent Show

Nerves by Talent Show

12:45-1:15 Oatmeal 97

1:30-2:00 J Crum w/ Marcey Yates

2:15-2:45 Laughing Falcon

3:00-3:30 Thick Paint

a perennial approach to free time by thick paint

3:45-4:15 Universe Contest

4:30-5:00 Kadesh Flow

5:15-5:45 Bigfoot Chester

6:00-6:30 Harvest Thieves

6:45-7:15 Snailmate

8:15-8:45 Victor & Penny

9:00-9:30 The Many Colored Death

9:45-10:15 Not A Planet

Acoustic Stage

2:45-3:15 Ya Boi KT

3:30-4:00 Ted and Alice Miller

4:15-4:45 Kenny Barz

5:00-5:30 SAS

Rarities by SAS

5:45-6:15 M Shah

6:30-7:00 Scky Rei

7:15-7:45 Jaimee Harris

8:00-8:30 Tony Williams

8:45-9:15 Ivy Roots Band